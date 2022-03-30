Chhattisgarh: Congress surpasses its target of making 10 lakh new members

Raipur: Congress successfully surpassed its target of making 10 lakh new members under recently launched new membership drive for the current year.

Against the set target of 10 lakh members, Chhattisgarh State Congress party successfully made 14 lakh new members under the new membership drive, Congress State Communication Department Chief Shushil Anand Shukla said.

AICC member and in-charge of Chhattisgarh PL Punia, Secretary in charge Dr. Chandan Yadav and Congress State President Mohan Markam jointly reviewed the performance and progress made in digital and manual membership drive.

It has been expected that up to March 31, the strength of new members made under the drive will touch the figures of 15 lakh members, Shukla said.

Under the membership drive the number of new members made digitally 740870 and manually made 737050.

As more people showed their interests towards digital membership drive the concluding date of digital membership drive may be extended. Regarding the extension of the date, a proposal will be sent to AICC digital membership drive cell, Shukla added.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:59 PM IST