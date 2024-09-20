Chhattisgarh: Congress Leader's Husband Arrested For Shooting 2 Cows With Airgun In Balrampur

Param Minj, husband of Congress leader Sundar Mani Minj, arrested for allegedly shooting two cows in Balrampur | File Photo

Raipur/Balrampur: In a shocking incident in Balrampur district, Param Minj, the husband of Congress Nagar Palika President Sundar Mani Minj, has been arrested for allegedly shooting two cows with an airgun. The cows had strayed into his field while grazing.

Both injured animals were promptly taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment. Police have confirmed that they seized the airgun from Minj, who has a history of similar offenses and has previously been incarcerated.

Balrampur ASP Shailendra Pandey stated that the incident unfolded when the cows entered Minj's field. Enraged, he reportedly fired five shots at the animals. The owner of the cows, Umesh, filed a formal complaint at the Balrampur police station, leading to Minj’s arrest on Thursday. He has been charged under Section 325 of the BNS Act.

BJP District President Om Prakash Jaiswal condemned the act, calling it barbaric. He suggested that Minj should have contacted local authorities instead of resorting to violence, emphasizing that such actions are inexcusable.

ASP Shailendra Pandey confirmed about the offence and said, an investigation is underway and that preventive measures have been taken against the accused.