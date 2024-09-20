 Chhattisgarh: Congress Leader's Husband Arrested For Shooting 2 Cows With Airgun In Balrampur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Congress Leader's Husband Arrested For Shooting 2 Cows With Airgun In Balrampur

Chhattisgarh: Congress Leader's Husband Arrested For Shooting 2 Cows With Airgun In Balrampur

In a shocking incident in Balrampur district, Param Minj, the husband of Congress Nagar Palika President Sundar Mani Minj, has been arrested for allegedly shooting two cows with an airgun. The cows had strayed into his field while grazing.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 03:29 AM IST
article-image
Param Minj, husband of Congress leader Sundar Mani Minj, arrested for allegedly shooting two cows in Balrampur | File Photo

Raipur/Balrampur: In a shocking incident in Balrampur district, Param Minj, the husband of Congress Nagar Palika President Sundar Mani Minj, has been arrested for allegedly shooting two cows with an airgun. The cows had strayed into his field while grazing.

Both injured animals were promptly taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment. Police have confirmed that they seized the airgun from Minj, who has a history of similar offenses and has previously been incarcerated.

Balrampur ASP Shailendra Pandey stated that the incident unfolded when the cows entered Minj's field. Enraged, he reportedly fired five shots at the animals. The owner of the cows, Umesh, filed a formal complaint at the Balrampur police station, leading to Minj’s arrest on Thursday. He has been charged under Section 325 of the BNS Act.

BJP District President Om Prakash Jaiswal condemned the act, calling it barbaric. He suggested that Minj should have contacted local authorities instead of resorting to violence, emphasizing that such actions are inexcusable.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court: Government Must Provide Financial, Medical Aid, And Counseling To POCSO Victims
Bombay High Court: Government Must Provide Financial, Medical Aid, And Counseling To POCSO Victims
Mumbai: Special MCOCA Court Rebukes Taloja Jail Superintendent For Non-Compliance In 13/7 Blast Case
Mumbai: Special MCOCA Court Rebukes Taloja Jail Superintendent For Non-Compliance In 13/7 Blast Case
Mumbai: MRA Police Files FIR Against AstaGuru Auction House Over Theft Of SH Raza's ₹2.5 Crore 1992 Painting From Kala Ghoda
Mumbai: MRA Police Files FIR Against AstaGuru Auction House Over Theft Of SH Raza's ₹2.5 Crore 1992 Painting From Kala Ghoda
BMC Begins Work On 21-Km Thane-Mulund Water Tunnel
BMC Begins Work On 21-Km Thane-Mulund Water Tunnel
Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Accused In BJP Leader Murder Case, Dies In Police Custody; Cong's Bhupesh Baghel...
article-image

ASP Shailendra Pandey confirmed about the offence and said, an investigation is underway and that preventive measures have been taken against the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Congress Leader's Husband Arrested For Shooting 2 Cows With Airgun In Balrampur

Chhattisgarh: Congress Leader's Husband Arrested For Shooting 2 Cows With Airgun In Balrampur

Chhattisgarh: ASP Vikas Kumar Suspended In Custodial Death Case

Chhattisgarh: ASP Vikas Kumar Suspended In Custodial Death Case

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: HSGMC Ex-Gen Secy Gurvinder Singh Dhamija And Manohar Lal Khattar's...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: HSGMC Ex-Gen Secy Gurvinder Singh Dhamija And Manohar Lal Khattar's...

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Blames Central Government & DVC For Flood-Like Situation

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Blames Central Government & DVC For Flood-Like Situation

NSA Doval Gets Sucked Into Pannun Quicksand After US Court Summons

NSA Doval Gets Sucked Into Pannun Quicksand After US Court Summons