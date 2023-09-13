Chhattisgarh: Congress Halts Trains Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Chhattisgarh News: Congress Halts Trains Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit | FPJ

Raipur: In light of routine delays of passenger trains and their frequent cancellations, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Raigarh District, Congress members halted trains across the state.

The PM is scheduled to visit Raigarh on September 14.

Train halting causes inconvenience to passengers

The statewide disruption of rail services by Congress members led to major troubles for railway passengers on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a press release issued by the Congress party on Wednesday in Raipur claimed that the statewide Rail Roko Andolan (agitation) of the Congress party remained successful.

The Congress protest resulted in the disruption of rail services across the state. Meanwhile, the Congress party officially justified the protest, stating that train services were halted due to the non-delivery of promises made by the Modi government, the release said.

As per information received, Congress effectively disrupted train services in all 33 districts of the state, including Balod, Kanker, Kondagaon, Janjgir-Champa, Balodabazar, Bastar, Raipur, Bilaspur, and others. Pictures received from across the state showed demonstrators in many places sleeping on the railway tracks.

Train halted in Chhattisgarh | FPJ

Breach of Trust for the Common Man on Indian Railways?

A letter issued by the Congress party alleges that railway services were intentionally downgraded to breach the trust of common people in the Indian Railway.

In the Modi government, the railway operated in an unruly manner. First, they stopped the discounts given to the elderly and other needy people. Then, they continuously canceled passenger services in the state, creating troubles for daily commuters and lower- and middle-income group people," said Congress Communication Department Chief Sushil Anand Shukla.

"The railway management has intentionally canceled trains and reservation tickets during the season of festivals, marriages, and others to prioritize goods and freight trains. The Congress party staunchly opposes such decisions."

Passenges irate over train halt | FPJ

Congress advocates for the rights of the poor

"The Congress party has always advocated for the rights of the poor to be served and protected. Therefore, we halted train services," said the Congress leader. "Hundreds of trains were canceled to serve the interests of corporates and capitalists," alleged Congress spokesperson Rupesh.

Meanwhile, a letter issued by the SECR Railway management claimed that rail services were suspended, and trains were canceled to carry out the expansion of railway tracks. The SECR General Manager's letter claimed that a very limited number of trains were canceled to carry out works like modernization and other services.

Meanwhile, the BJP termed the whole demonstration as being organized to gain cheap popularity, as the Congress government is seen as anti-development, and the modernisation, expansion, and improvement of rail services are considered intolerable by the Congress party.