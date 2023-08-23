Chhattisgarh: Congress Flooded With Applications As Ticket Race Heats Up For Upcoming Assembly Polls

Photo: Representative Image

In the context of upcoming state assembly polls, possible Congress candidates have applied on the block level to have their applications scrutinized and get selected for the ticket. As per All India Congress Committee instructions, Tuesday was the last date for the filing of the applications, with unexpected numbers of applications filed across the state. Even in Raipur, where the Congress has three sitting MLAs, an unexpectedly high number of applications were filed.

92 applications against the four MLA seats of Raipur

The Congress screening committee received 92 applications against the four MLA seats of Raipur. The highest number of 36 applications were filed for the Raipur-South seat, where BJP leader Brijmohan Agarwal is a sitting MLA. This includes Raipur Mayor Ejaz Dhebar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister's close aide Gyanesh Sharma, ex-Mayor Pramod Dubey, and others.

Raipur Rural received 9 applications, Raipur North received 33 applications, and Raipur West received 14 applications.

Meanwhile, against the four seats of Raipur, Raipur-South, Raipur-North, Raipur-West and Raipur (Rural) the situation becomes very complex and mind-boggling for the screening committee to filter three applications from the heap of applications.

The challenge for the selection committee

On the swelling number of applications Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel commented while interacting with media in Raipur and said, a good number of applications were filed against the available ninety seats. It will be challenging for the selection committee to select highly desirable candidates.

If a less eligible candidate got selected for the seat, then it might become a cause of resentment among party members so taking decisions on the candidates will be tough and challenging, but the tickets will be decided in time, he said.

Despite, a huge number of applications filed to get a ticket on the sitting MLAs and Ministers seat, in Patan constituency only one application got filed that is of CM Baghel’s, informed the sources.

Read Also Chattisgarh IPS Officer Ravi Sinha Named New RAW Chief

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)