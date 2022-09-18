Chhattisgarh Congress empowers Sonia Gandhi to elect new office bearers

e-Paper Get App
AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | PTI

Raipur: The Congress Party’s Chhattisgarh State Unit unanimously voted in favour of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and empowered her to take decision over the election of new Congress office bearers, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while speaking to the media at Chhattisgarh Congress Headquarters on Sunday.

article-image

The entire election process has been carried out in the presence of Chhattisgarh State Election Officer Hussain Dalvai, Chhattisgarh incharge PL Punia and Secretary in-charge Chandan Yadav. All the newly elected congress public representatives attended and casted their votes in favour of the Congress national president, State Congress President Mohan Markam said.

In the meeting, two major proposals unanimously passed. The first was presented by CM Baghel, which advocates Rahul Gandhi should be made president of the All India Congress, and the second proposal was presented by Mohan Markam, which empowers Sonia Gandhi to appoint office bearers for the Congress party, including State President, Treasurers and others, a Congress press release said.

"Both the proposals unanimously passed, I have completed my three years tenure as Congress State President and am ready to welcome whatever the decisions of the National President. All senior leaders, including the Speakers and ministers were present in the meeting," said Congress Spokesperson SA Shukla.

