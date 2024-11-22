Chhattisgarh: Cold Wave Grips Northern Districts, Claims Life In Ambikapur; Temperatures Plunge To Record Lows

Cold Wave Claims Life in Ambikapur as Temperatures Plunge in Northern Chhattisgarh | File Photo

Raipur/Balrampur: Northern Chhattisgarh is currently experiencing an intense cold wave, with temperatures plummeting to unusually low levels. Areas such as Samari, Mainpat, and Balrampur are reporting minimum temperatures between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius, while cold wave-like conditions are spreading to other parts of the state. According to the weather department, the cold spell is expected to persist for the next five days, with no immediate relief in sight.

In a tragic incident, a person was reported died due to the cold in Ambikapur on Thursday night. It is suspected that the individual, who was reportedly in an inebriated state, fell asleep in front of a shop and succumbed to the severe temperatures. This marks the first death related to the cold wave in the Surguja division. However, full compensation in the death is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, bitter chilling cold was experienced across the Northern part of Chhattisgarh including Surguja division. It is said that Thursday was the coldest day in Surguja division in November in over a decade.

The minimum temperatures in northern districts such as Samari, Mainpat, and Balrampur have dropped to 6-8 degrees, significantly below normal levels. Balrampur recorded the coldest night on Thursday, with a temperature of 8.9 degrees, which is 3.7 degrees lower than usual.

Durg, located in the plains, has also experienced a sharp drop in temperatures. The night temperature here has fallen to 12.9 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees below normal, making it the coldest area in the plains.

Meteorologists have indicated that cold wave conditions are in effect, and temperatures are expected to remain steady for the next several days. The day temperature in Durg was recorded at 30 degrees, slightly above normal by 0.1 degree.

The cold front has affected other major cities as well. In Bilaspur, the day temperature was only 27.6 degrees, 2.4 degrees lower than normal. Similarly, Pendra Road, Jagdalpur, and the state capital Raipur have reported cooler temperatures. In Raipur, the day temperature reached 28.8 degrees, and the night temperature dropped to 15.4 degrees, both of which are about one degree lower than the usual levels for this time of year.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the cold wave conditions will continue over the next four to five days, with little change in the night temperatures.

The weather is expected to remain dry across the state, and there is no significant change in sight for the immediate future. For now, the minimum temperature in Raipur is expected to hover around 15 degrees, with daytime highs reaching around 29 degrees.

As the state braces for more cold weather, residents, especially in the northern districts, are advised to take precautions against the severe conditions.