 Chhattisgarh: CM’s District, Elderly Woman Murdered In Broad Daylight
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: CM’s District, Elderly Woman Murdered In Broad Daylight

Chhattisgarh: CM’s District, Elderly Woman Murdered In Broad Daylight

As per the information received, two unidentified masked men approached the Bataikela SBI Kiosk Center on a bike on Tuesday and tried to rob the operator Sanju Gupta.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Raipur/Jashpur (Chhattisgarh): Two masked men in Jashpur district Chhattisgarh in order to loot opened fire on a SBI Kiosk operator at the kiosk centre on Tuesday morning around 11 o'clock and the grandmother of the Kiosk operator who tried to intervene, got shot and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, amid this the looters fled away leaving their bike on the crime spot. It has been reported that the police have surrounded the accused in the nearby forest and soon they got arrested. The incident created a shock wave in the administration as it was another heinous offence in CM’s district.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Fire Broke At Ambedkar Hospital, Expose Carelessness Of Management
article-image

As per the information received, two unidentified masked men approached the Bataikela SBI Kiosk Center on a bike on Tuesday and tried to rob the operator Sanju Gupta. When he resisted, the bike riders beat him up. They attacked him with the butt of a gun.

Amid this his grandmother Urmila Gupta (65) intervened to save him but got shot and died on the spot. She succumbed to her injuries at the spot meanwhile, Sanju Gupta also received serious injuries during the fight and was admitted in Hospital for treatment. The incident occurred in Bataikela village of Kansabel police station limits.

FPJ Shorts
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Revealed: Bookings Open in Europe, India from January 2025
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Revealed: Bookings Open in Europe, India from January 2025
Guddi Maruti Reveals Divya Bharti Was 'Little Messed Up,' Denies Murder Claims: 'She Bent Down To See Sajid Nadiadwala's Car &...'
Guddi Maruti Reveals Divya Bharti Was 'Little Messed Up,' Denies Murder Claims: 'She Bent Down To See Sajid Nadiadwala's Car &...'
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI Unveils Dates And Venue For Marquee Event
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI Unveils Dates And Venue For Marquee Event
RTE Non-Compliance: 199 Of 218 Schools Under Raju Tadvi Found Compliant With Right To Education Act
RTE Non-Compliance: 199 Of 218 Schools Under Raju Tadvi Found Compliant With Right To Education Act
Read Also
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Welcomes MP CM Mohan Yadav At His Residence (WATCH)
article-image

After the incident the dacoits escaped into nearby jungles leaving behind their pillion on the crime spot and kept on hiding. Meanwhile, in the incident, Kansabel police said they will arrest the accused very soon.

The police team also engaged a dog squad to arrest the robbers. Jashpur SP Shashi Mohan Singh who reached the spot  said,  the grandmother of victim gupta shot dead while she was trying to save her. However, the miscreants fled the scene and police will arrest the accused soon. We have surrounded their hiding place. 

Recent, incident had given another additional issue to the major opposition party Congress which is continuously gheroing CM Vishnu Deo Sai over lowering law and order in the state. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: CM’s District, Elderly Woman Murdered In Broad Daylight

Chhattisgarh: CM’s District, Elderly Woman Murdered In Broad Daylight

Sharda Sinha, Noted Folk Singer & Bhojpuri's 'Swar Kokila', Passes Away At 72; PM Modi Leads Nation...

Sharda Sinha, Noted Folk Singer & Bhojpuri's 'Swar Kokila', Passes Away At 72; PM Modi Leads Nation...

Chhattisgarh: Fire Broke At Ambedkar Hospital, Expose Carelessness Of Management

Chhattisgarh: Fire Broke At Ambedkar Hospital, Expose Carelessness Of Management

Gujarat: Under-Construction Bridge Part Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Collapses In Anand,...

Gujarat: Under-Construction Bridge Part Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Collapses In Anand,...

CBI Conducts Searches Across 20 Locations In 3 States In Illegal Stone Mining Probe, Seizes Cash And...

CBI Conducts Searches Across 20 Locations In 3 States In Illegal Stone Mining Probe, Seizes Cash And...