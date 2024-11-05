Chhattisgarh: CM’s District, Elderly Woman Murdered In Broad Daylight

Representative Image |

Raipur/Jashpur (Chhattisgarh): Two masked men in Jashpur district Chhattisgarh in order to loot opened fire on a SBI Kiosk operator at the kiosk centre on Tuesday morning around 11 o'clock and the grandmother of the Kiosk operator who tried to intervene, got shot and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, amid this the looters fled away leaving their bike on the crime spot. It has been reported that the police have surrounded the accused in the nearby forest and soon they got arrested. The incident created a shock wave in the administration as it was another heinous offence in CM’s district.

As per the information received, two unidentified masked men approached the Bataikela SBI Kiosk Center on a bike on Tuesday and tried to rob the operator Sanju Gupta. When he resisted, the bike riders beat him up. They attacked him with the butt of a gun.

Amid this his grandmother Urmila Gupta (65) intervened to save him but got shot and died on the spot. She succumbed to her injuries at the spot meanwhile, Sanju Gupta also received serious injuries during the fight and was admitted in Hospital for treatment. The incident occurred in Bataikela village of Kansabel police station limits.

After the incident the dacoits escaped into nearby jungles leaving behind their pillion on the crime spot and kept on hiding. Meanwhile, in the incident, Kansabel police said they will arrest the accused very soon.

The police team also engaged a dog squad to arrest the robbers. Jashpur SP Shashi Mohan Singh who reached the spot said, the grandmother of victim gupta shot dead while she was trying to save her. However, the miscreants fled the scene and police will arrest the accused soon. We have surrounded their hiding place.

Recent, incident had given another additional issue to the major opposition party Congress which is continuously gheroing CM Vishnu Deo Sai over lowering law and order in the state.