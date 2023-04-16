Chhattisgarh CM praises Bengali community for their contributions to state's development

FPJ

Bilaspur: The Bengali society has made significant contributions in the development of Chhattisgarh as a state, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday while addressing a gathering of Bengali community in Bilaspur.

He was addressing the centenary celebrations of Bilaspur Bengali Association and of Bengali New Year at Kalibari Maidan in Bilaspur.

"Bengal remained as the land of revolutionaries and social reformers since ages. Without them the freedom, innovation and robust development of the country as well this state cannot be imagined. The contribution of Raja Ram Mohan Roy and Subhash Chandra Bose cannot be forgotten. Saint Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda are the best gifts of Bengal to the whole world," the CM said.

Baghel directs district collector to allot lands to Bengali community

Baghel asked the district collector to take action for allotting 7,000 and 5,000 square feet of land in Mopka and Tifra for the Bengali community so that they will continue their creative, and social activities.

He recalled the visits of Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore to the state. He said Swami Vivekananda spent a maximum time of two years in the state after Bengal. The airport in Chhattisgarh has been named after Swami Vivekananda. Rabindranath Tagore has also spent time in the state. He got his wife treated in undivided Bilaspur.

The Chief Minister offered prayers to Maa Kali in Kalibari. Food and Culture Minister Amarjeet Bhagat presided over the event. Baghel felicitated well known personalities of state.