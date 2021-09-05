Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel upset over father's derogatory statement, says 'law is supreme' after case registered

Raipur police have registered a case against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nand Kumar Baghel for allegedly making derogatory comments against a community, an official said on Sunday.

Following a complaint filed by the ’Sarv Brahmin Samaj’, the DD Nagar police here registered an FIR late Saturday night against Nand Kumar Baghel (75), he said.

"I am urging all the villagers of India to not let the Brahmins enter your villages. I will talk to every other community so that we can boycott them. They need to send back to the bank of the Volga River," the senior Baghel had said.

CM Baghel while reacting to the case said no one is above law and that he himself was upset with his father's statement

“No one is above the law, even if that person is my 86-year-old father. The Chhattisgarh government respects every religion, sect, community and their feelings. The comment against a particular community by my father, Nand Kumar Baghel, has disturbed the communal peace. I am also saddened by his statement," Chief Minister Baghel said, NDTV reported.



“Our political views and beliefs are distinctly different. As a son, I respect him but as the Chief Minister I cannot excuse his mistake which has the potential to disturb the public order," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 03:23 PM IST