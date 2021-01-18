Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel flags off truck loaded with ration for protesting farmers in Delhi

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday flagged off a truck loaded with ration and money for farmers staging a demonstration in Delhi against the Union government’s recently passed three farm bills.

From his official residence in Raipur, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel flagged off a truck loaded with ration and money collected by NSUI members, a government official said.

Chhattisgarh NSUI members had launched a campaign ‘ek rupiya daan ek paili dhaan’ (one rupee donation, about 2.33 kg paddy). The NSUI members had collected 53 tonnes of paddy and cash Rs 66,500 that were sent to the protesting farmers.

The special drive to collect paddy and money across Chhattisgarh was launched on January 5, state NSUI President Akash Sharma said.

The drive was held in all districts and village Panchayats. Along with ration, daily use items like disposable plates, glass, spoons, tea-cups, water bottle, oil, rice, pulse and spices were also dispatched in the truck.