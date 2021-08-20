Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel dedicates new Rajiv Bhawans to party's six headquarters in state

Advertisement

Raipur, August 20: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel dedicated newly constructed Congress party offices named as Rajiv Bhawans to party's six district headquarters of Chattisgarh on Friday.

The CM made the announcement on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on August 20.

These newly district Congress party offices were inaugurated at Jagdalpur, Sukma, Dhamtari, Koriya, Durg and Ambikapur districts.

After CM Baghel was sworn into power, the dilapidated Congress party office infrastructure observed swiftness in reconstruction and facelift activities.

However, at the inaugural ceremony, CM Baghel thanked all the office-bearers of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC), district Congress presidents, MLAs and Congress workers for construction of Rajiv Bhawans in these districts.

Construction of Rajiv Bhawan is underway in some districts and it will be completed soon, he said.

Addressing the programme virtually, State Congress In-charge PL Punia also expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, CPCC President Mohan Markam and other Congress leaders for building district Congress party office in the districts.

In addition, CPCC President Mohan Markam also addressed the gathering virtually and wished the monitoring of the next upcoming assembly and parliamentary elections would be conducted from the newly constructed Rajiv Bhawan in the respective districts.

Over 22,700 booth level committees were being constituted to strengthen the party organisation in the state, Markam said.

Speaker of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Dr Charan Das Mahant praised the speed of construction work carried out by the party men and said it was wonderful to see new district Congress party office buildings named as Rajiv Bhawan.

Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey conducted the whole function virtually.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 10:16 PM IST