Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Promotes Preservation Of Primitive Culture At Champaran Ramayana Festival

Champaran: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the state government is working to protect and preserve the primitive traditions and culture. Different events are being held to showcase it.

He was addressing after dedication of works at Shri Champeshwar Mahadev Temple premises under the Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit at Champaran, a historical and religious place in Raipur district. He also participated in the Champaran Ramayana Festival underway at the Government School village Daganiya Champaran. Prabhanjay Chaturvedi of Bhilai presented Ram Bhajan and Shanmukh Priya also performed.

Baghel said the Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit work is in progress across the state. The work began at Chandkhuri, the third at Rajiv Lochan temple after Shivrinarayan and now in Champaran as well. The grand statue of Ram has been unveiled. He pledged that a dedicated cafeteria would be operated by the Champeshwar Mahadev Temple Trust on a no-loss-no-profit basis.

He said Champaran is the manifestation place of Lord Vallabhacharya, people from all over the country and abroad visit here. The infrastructure will be developed according to the tourist destination.

"We organised Ramayana Mahotsav for the 1st time in the country"

The Chief Minister said, “Ramayana Mahotsav was not organised anywhere in the country; we organized Ramayana Mahotsav for the first time in the country; we believe that God is present in every particle, pervading everywhere. We are serving our food provider, and never let trouble come upon them; we served our food provider even in Corona.

Culture Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, senior Congress MLA Dhanendra Sahu and others were present.