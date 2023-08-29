 Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Promotes Preservation Of Primitive Culture At Champaran Ramayana Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh CM Baghel Promotes Preservation Of Primitive Culture At Champaran Ramayana Festival

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Promotes Preservation Of Primitive Culture At Champaran Ramayana Festival

Baghel said the Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit work is in progress across the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Champaran: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the state government is working to protect and preserve the primitive traditions and culture. Different events are being held to showcase it.

He was addressing after dedication of works at Shri Champeshwar Mahadev Temple premises under the Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit at Champaran, a historical and religious place in Raipur district. He also participated in the Champaran Ramayana Festival underway at the Government School village Daganiya Champaran. Prabhanjay Chaturvedi of Bhilai presented Ram Bhajan and Shanmukh Priya also performed.

Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit

Baghel said the Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit work is in progress across the state. The work began at Chandkhuri, the third at Rajiv Lochan temple after Shivrinarayan and now in  Champaran as well. The grand statue of Ram has been unveiled. He pledged that a dedicated cafeteria would be operated by the Champeshwar Mahadev Temple Trust on a no-loss-no-profit basis.

He said Champaran is the manifestation place of Lord Vallabhacharya, people from all over the country and abroad visit here. The infrastructure will be developed according to the tourist destination.

"We organised Ramayana Mahotsav for the 1st time in the country"

The Chief Minister said, “Ramayana Mahotsav was not organised anywhere in the country; we organized Ramayana Mahotsav for the first time in the country; we believe that God is present in every particle, pervading everywhere. We are serving our food provider, and never let trouble come upon them; we served our food provider even in Corona.

Culture Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, senior Congress MLA Dhanendra Sahu and others were present.

Read Also
'BJP Planned To Handover Chhattisgarh's Mines To Adani': CM Bhupesh Baghel
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Opposition Bloc INDIA To Test Strength Against BJP In Crucial Ghosi By-Election

UP: Opposition Bloc INDIA To Test Strength Against BJP In Crucial Ghosi By-Election

When Will J&K Statehood Be Restored, SC Asks Centre

When Will J&K Statehood Be Restored, SC Asks Centre

Rajasthan: BJP MLA Levels Serious Corruption Allegations Against Union Law Minister Arjun Ram...

Rajasthan: BJP MLA Levels Serious Corruption Allegations Against Union Law Minister Arjun Ram...

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Promotes Preservation Of Primitive Culture At Champaran Ramayana Festival

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Promotes Preservation Of Primitive Culture At Champaran Ramayana Festival

Haryana: Several Nuh Violence Accused Linked With Congress, Alleges State Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana: Several Nuh Violence Accused Linked With Congress, Alleges State Home Minister Anil Vij