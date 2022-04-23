Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel embarks on new journey in preparation for upcoming 2023 state elections

Bhupesh Baghel led-Congress Party, which formed the government in Chhattisgarh with a thumping majority in the last assembly elections, adopted a new strategy to repeat its charisma in upcoming state elections in 2023.

Chief Minister Baghel is embarking on a new journey of 90 constituencies from May 4. In the first phase, he will cover 26 assembly constituencies of two crucial divisions Surguja and Bastar.

As per schedule, the CM will make a night halt in each of the assembly constituencies, a senior government officer informed.

CM’s journey will begin from Balrampur and will be continued for up to two months with small breaks.

Moreover, the intensive journey has been planned as per the feedback received from the ground related to the performance of Congress party MLAs and Ministers, the sources said.

After the report got tabled, the Congress party seemed to be involved in war-footing to have proper damage control in time, the sources added.

It has been observed the Congress Party has increased the number of workshops and training programmes. Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge PL Punia also reviewed the meeting of frontal organizations of the party including Seva Dal, NSUI, Youth Congress and others on Saturday at Rajiv Bhavan Raipur.

He also interacted with the media and said, "we have instructed the frontal organizations to increase their activities in the field and complete the assigned work within the time frame. These instructions were given in the context of the upcoming 2023 elections in the state."

However, on the issue, Chhattisgarh BJP spokesperson Gaurishankar Shrivas alleged that the Baghel-led government and Congress leaders are frightened of the ground survey report.

According to him, the report mentioned that the public is not happy with the performance of Congress MLAs and Ministers. "The tribals feel cheated, two weeks ago OBC leaders expressed their angst before CM Baghel in Jagdalpur. Thus, to do damage control, the CM had copied the program of Dr Raman Singh," Shrivas alleged.

The government is pressurizing the media to publish and broadcast favourable reports, the BJP spokesperson alleged.

However, the way the number of protests increased in Chhattisgarh gives out the feeling that something is unwell on the ground.

Moreover, a report published in a local daily claim that out of 9 seats in Bastar, Congress positions on 6 seats are not satisfactory.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 09:20 PM IST