Chhattisgarh: CBI Director Praveen Sood Visits State

Raipur: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood is on an official visit to Chhattisgarh and arrived in the state's capital city, Raipur, on Thursday. Upon landing at Raipur airport, the CBI director received a warm welcome from Chhattisgarh Police Director General Ashok Juneja and IG Raipur.

Sources have indicated that despite this being an official visit by the CBI Director to a state heading for elections, it carries significant political implications.

CBI Director to Review Legal Cases

Sood will conduct a comprehensive review of the progress in pending cases related to Chhattisgarh, including those that have languished in various courts, including the High Courts and Supreme Court.

In this election-bound state, the issue of the alleged CGPSC scam is gaining considerable attention, with its intensity growing day by day.

Former Minister Nankiram Kanwar has called for a CBI inquiry into the matter, alleging that instead of eligible candidates, individuals with connections to high-ranking officials and political leaders from the ruling party were unjustly favored over deserving students.

It's worth noting that the Chhattisgarh government had previously prohibited the CBI from entering the state without prior permission, a measure in place since 2019. However, the CBI can investigate cases in the state if it has received instructions from the Supreme Court of India.

Praveen Sood is a 1986 batch IPS Officer from the Karnataka cadre and originally hails from Himachal Pradesh. The CBI Director is also a former IITian.

