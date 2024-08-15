 Chhattisgarh: Bollywood Singer Kailash Kher Makes Controversial Anti-Minority Remarks At Johar Tiranga Programme In Raipur
In a recent statement that has sparked significant controversy, Bollywood singer Kailash Kher addressed the ongoing violence and atrocities faced by Hindus in Bangladesh.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 02:50 AM IST
Chhattisgarh: Bollywood Singer Kailash Kher Makes Controversial Anti-Minority Remarks At Johar Tiranga Programme In Raipur

Raipur: In a recent statement that has sparked significant controversy, Bollywood singer Kailash Kher addressed the ongoing violence and atrocities faced by Hindus in Bangladesh.

Speaking on the issue, Kher suggested that Hindus in India are also experiencing challenges due to the presence of individuals he referred to as "traitors" within the country. His comments, which indirectly targeted non-Hindus residing in India, have been criticized for potentially fueling religious tensions.

Kher's remarks included a historical perspective, noting that followers of Sanatan Dharma have faced persecution in the past and are likely to continue encountering similar challenges in the future. He emphasized the need for Hindus to unite, despite their differences, in order to preserve their dignity and survival.

The singer's statements have been interpreted by some as an attempt to rally Hindu hardliners and have been accused of inciting anti-Muslim sentiment. Kher's comments come at a time when religious tensions in the region are already high.

Kailash Kher made these statements while attending the Johar Tiranga programme in Raipur, an event themed around patriotism and reported as a major success. The programme was attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and other state ministers.

