Chhattisgarh: BJP reacts after CM Bhupesh Baghel's father sent to judicial custody in derogatory remark case

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nandkumar Baghel was sent to jail for 14 days in a derogatory remark case against the Brahmin community on Tuesday.

After Nand Kumar Baghel refused to seek bail in the case he was sent to jail on judicial custody till Sept 21, 2021 by a local Court of Raipur over his alleged casteist remarks against Brahmins.

After arriving at Raipur airport on Tuesday, the police team took him to the Court. Raipur Police have arrested Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nand Kumar Baghel in a case registered against him for allegedly making derogatory comments against Brahmin community and lord Rama.

Police have arrested Nand Kumar Baghel from Delhi and brought to Raipur on Tuesday, said a senior police officer. He was produced in the court of Judge First Class Janak Kumar Hidco and after hearing was sent to jail on 14 days judicial remand, the Police officer added.

Notably, acting on a written complaint filed by Sarv Brahmin Samaj, D D Nagar police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Nand Kumar Baghel under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc)and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, on September 4 for allegedly making derogatory comment against Brahmin community and lord Rama, one senior police officer said.

On his arrest, BJP made scathing comments. Ex-Minister Rajesh Munat of BJP alleged the drama was plotted to save his father from getting arrested in Uttar Pradesh. The arrest is part of a vote bank politics plot to create division in society and polarize votes.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Srichand Sundarani said, the arrest was made under the pressure of Sonia Gandhi in the context of UP elections.

A day ago while interacting with journalists at his official residence CM Bhupesh Baghel made it clear that in the case law will take its own course. No one is above the law.

However, in the case before landing into Raipur, Nand Kumar Baghel mentioned that he has wilfully decided to get arrested by Raipur police and fight his case up to supreme court. The fight against Brahmins has now entered the final phase, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 09:30 PM IST