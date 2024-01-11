Chhattisgarh: 'BJP Not Authorized To Certify Whether A Person Is Less Or More Hindu,' Sachin Pilot |

Chhattisgarh Congress Unit in-charge, Sachin Pilot expressed his view on the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, and refusal by Congress party and said, the way the whole programme is getting executed seems politically motivated and agenda driven.

"BJP has not been authorized to issue certificates whether a person is less Hindu or more Hindu, going to temple or worshiping any God is entirely personal matter of faith for that individual," Pilot said. "It should not be politicized."

"Ram is for all"

"The way the invites were sent is itself entirely biased and politically motivated, and the Congress party is principally opposed to any politicization of religious matters or events. Ram is for all," he said.

Pilot uttered these sentences while addressing a press conference at the Congress state headquarters Rajiv Bhawan on Thursday.

While speaking to the media, he said, his intentions and motives are crystal clear, the Congress President assigned him responsibility to ensure Congress should win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and he will achieve it by taking all workers and leaders together.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

He also informed that he chaired a review meeting on Thursday and also addressed a meeting on Friday so that route map and strategy for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh can be devised. Rahul’s Nyay Yatra will start on February 14 and enter Chhattisgarh via Raigarh border, Pilot said.

"The Nyay Yatra will create a sense and confidence among the marginalized classes and sections, who were continuously denied justice by the administration."

In the context of Ram Temple when he was quizzed, he said, "the public has seen the 10 years rule of Manmohan Singh Government and Modi Ji both, we will fight elections on the issues which are continuously creating hurdles in the path of common people," he said.

"Congress agenda will be the public agenda, their pain, necessities." Meanwhile, on the issue of Adani, he failed to give any straight forward answer whether it will be in the Lok Sabha agenda of Congress party or not.