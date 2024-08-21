 Chhattisgarh: BJP MLA Khushwant Saheb Criticises Congress Over Devendra Yadav’s Arrest
Saheb remarked that Devendra Yadav appears to be merely a pawn in this entire plot. He alleged that the Congress's frustration leads to entire Balodabazar conspiracy, and it will be exposed soon.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 01:09 AM IST
Raipur, August 20: BJP MLA Guru Khushwant Saheb has sharply criticized Congress for its reaction to the arrest of Congress MLA Devendra Yadav, accusing the party of attempting to disrupt the state’s social harmony with its "dirty political tactics" in the wake of the Balodabazar fire incident. Saheb was addressing a press conference at the BJP office.

He accused Congress members of being anxious over their involvement in the Balodabazar case, and claimed that their press conferences are an attempt to distract the public from the facts and truths of the case.

He added that Congress often seeks to create chaos wherever it faces defeat. In the case of Balodabazar, Saheb alleged that the Congress ecosystem seemed to aim for large-scale bloodshed. Despite the significant incident, the lack of public casualties, thanks to the administration's vigilance, is a source of relief. Saheb claimed that Congress's real disappointment lies in the fact that no large-scale loss of life occurred.

Saheb also accused Congress of being the biggest enemy of the Scheduled Caste community, citing issues such as reservation policies as evidence. He recalled instances during Bhupesh Baghel’s tenure where young people from the community had to protest publicly, suggesting this as proof of Congress's opposition to Scheduled Castes.

He assured that the police would take action based on merit and would not spare even the most significant offenders. Saheb praised the leaders from the community for their sensitivity, maturity, and patience. He reaffirmed the BJP government's commitment under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to thwart Congress’s attempts to disrupt Chhattisgarh’s peaceful environment.

Saheb criticized Congress for repeatedly defending criminals through press conferences whenever arrests are made. He cited previous instances, including the arrest of Bhupesh Baghel’s deputy secretary Soumya Chaurasia and Sameer Vishnoi, as well as Anwar Dhebar's arrest, where Congress reportedly acted as their advocate.

