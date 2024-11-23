Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel Criticises PM Modi, Sai Governments Over Offense Registered Against Gautam Adani In USA

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (left) PM Modi (right) | File pic

A war of words erupted between former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the BJP over the recent controversy surrounding the Adani Group's investments and a legal offense registered against the company in the United States. Baghel, whose name has been dragged into the controversy, has launched a strong counterattack against both the Modi-led central government and the BJP-led state government in Chhattisgarh.

In a press conference held in Raipur, Baghel criticized the BJP for acting as spokespersons for the Adani Group in response to the legal developments. Referring to the allegations against Adani, he remarked that the connection between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani was evident, emphasizing the relationship with a quoted remark of Rahul Gandhi, "when one, it is safe," which he claimed highlights their inseparable link.

Baghel said that after Adani received a notice from a US court, government ministers and BJP leaders swiftly defended the corporate giant, asserting that the allegations against Adani were true. He alleged that the Modi government and BJP spokespersons consistently spring into action whenever the Adani issue arises, defending the tycoon in any controversy.

Further addressing the BJP's claims of a ₹25,000 crore investment in Chhattisgarh during his tenure, Baghel clarified that the coal mine contracts awarded to Adani during his time as CM were not the result of his government’s actions. He pointed out that the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, had awarded the coal mine contract to Adani in 2015, while during the tenure of former CM Raman Singh, the NMDC awarded the Bailadila mines to the group. Baghel also highlighted that a notice for ₹2,000 crores had been issued to Adani, and called on the BJP to clarify when agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would take action against him.

He accused the BJP and its leaders of acting as Adani's spokespersons, saying, "The entire government has become a spokesperson for Adani."

In response to Adani connection and bitcoin scam, Pankaj Jha, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai media advisor, took to Twitter to dismiss Baghel's comments, accused him that Baghel was habituated of "telling white lies." Jha further pointed out that the deal mentioned in the American documents was got finalized in 2021, during the Congress government and Baghel was CM in Chhattisgarh.