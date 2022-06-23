Chhattisgarh assembly's monsoon session begins on July 20 | File Photo

The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will begin on July 20, 2022.

A press statement issued by the Chhattisgarh Assembly secretariat on Thursday said, "the fourteenth session of the Chhattisgarh’s fifth assembly will start from July 20 and will continue up to July 27."

During the period six meetings are proposed to be held, the official communique said.

Moreover, last year's monsoon assembly session had started on July 26 and concluded on July 5, only five days of official work were executed.

However, as per the official notification of Dinesh Sharma, Secretary of Chhattisgarh Assembly, the assembly proceedings will be held in two phases, first from 20 to 22 July 2022 and second from 25 to 27 July 2022.

On July 23 and 24, no assembly proceedings will be held due to weekly off.

The opposition parties like BJP, JCCJ, and BSP which were expecting an extension of days of the monsoon session, expressed unpleasantness over it.

Despite dejection, they indicated that they were well prepared to counter the government in the monsoon session.

"The farmers are facing problems in getting urea fertilizers, the situation of PM Awas Yojana is not satisfactory, development of the state halted, CM is defaming the state as ‘Naxal State’, no investment in three and half years, and there are lots of issues to counter the government in the assembly, Vishnu Deo Sai," BJP State President said.

We are well prepared for assembly proceedings, a Congress spokesperson said.

