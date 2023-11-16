Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls Enter Tense Showdown As BJP Challenges Congress In 2nd Phase; High-Stakes Battle For Key Political Figures

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (left) PM Modi (right) | File pic

Raipur: Up to a few days ago, an impression had been formed in public that winning this Chhattisgarh assembly election would be a cakewalk for Congress but with the passing of the time, complexity has been witnessed in political equations and as well as in public mindset. BJP is now expected to give the Congress a tough fight in every constituency.

After a few hours on Thursday, voters in que will seal the fate of candidates on seventy seats. Even in this election, a major contest has been observed between Congress and BJP.

Out of seventy seats, 17 seats are categorized as ST seats while 9 seats are SC seats. In the 2018 elections, among these 70 seats, BJP won 11 seats, Congress 53 seats, and Jogi Congress 4 seats.

Fate of major political figures to be decided in 2nd phase

In this second phase of polls, the public will decide the fate of major prominent political figures. This includes Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubye, Urban Development Minister Shiv Deharia, PHE Minister Rudra Guru, PWD Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Minister JaiSingh Agarwal, Woman & Child Development Minister Anila Bhediya, Deputy CM TS Singh Deo, Sports Minister Umesh Patel, Speaker Charan Das Mahant, CM Baghel’s aide Devendra Yadav and others.

Meanwhile from BJP the high-profile leaders whose reputation and political career is on stake are MLA Brijmohan Agarwal, former Minister Rajesh Munat, former Health Minister Amar Agarwal, Dayal Das Baghel, MLA Dharamjeet Singh, MP and BJP State President Arun Sao, Union State Minister Renuka Singh, Ram Vichar Netam and others.

Apart from around 49 new faces BJP also 4 MPs from BJP are contesting in this polls fray. Meanwhile, Congress is betting on 30 new faces.

Congress has dropped 14 sitting MLAs in the second phase of polls. Meanwhile, BJP also dropped three of its sitting MLAs putting faith on internal survey reports including Rajneesh Singh from Beltara, Damrudhar Pujari Bindranawagarh, Vaishalinagar seat which was vacated by Demise of Vidyaratan Bhasin.

The impact of agriculture loan waiver, and increased paddy procurement price with the promise of more than 20 quintals paddy per acre is a matter of discussion among more than 2 million of farmer families in this election. The second thing is that people are curious about the Congress promise of KG to PG education free declaration. The issue of gas cylinders at ₹500 is also a matter of debate in the common public.

Mahatari Vandan Yojana of BJP and Congress’s Grihlaxmi Yojana which promises cash transfer is a matter of discussion in rural to urban women but they are suspicious about the scheme as no vital details were collected from BJP or Congress workers.

Surprisingly, despite crores of rupees were seized in Chhattisgarh in ED raids including illegal money consignment from Mahaev betting app, corruption is not an issue in the state. The corruption charges against Bhupesh Baghel seemed to have failed to create any move against him electorally. Thus, it remained confined to coffee house discussions.

Religious conversion has some impact in Saja constituency from where Ravindra Choubey is contesting. Meanwhile, on the rest of the seats no major impact has been observed.

Congress's efforts have impacted voting patterns?

Baghel’s soft Hindutva card attempt, such as construction of Kaushalya Mata Mandir Ram Van Gaman path and others has had some impact in the state but not that it will sweep the voting pattern. However, among these all Dr. Raman Singh still remained as sole prominent non-controversial face in the BJP in the state.

It has been observed that candidates of BSP, JCCJ, GGP and rebel candidates from BJP and Congress creating twists in more than 20 seats in the state.