Chhattisgarh: Admitted in COVID-19 centre run by charitable trust, 92-year-old returns home after defeating virus

Amid all sorts of news of death, despair, and negativity, a ninety-two-year-old from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh emerged as a ray of hope and encouragement to all who are battling the deadly virus.

She not only gave a tough fight to Covid19 but successfully registered victory over it, recovered, and got back to her home.

She was discharged from Covid care centre run by Pyare Shri Radha Krishna Sanskar Manch (PSRKSM), Jamul on Friday.

The members of charitable organization celebrated her victory over Coronavirus and gave her a grand farewell with drum beats.