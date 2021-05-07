Chhattisgarh: Admitted in COVID-19 centre run by charitable trust, 92-year-old returns home after defeating virus

Amid all sorts of news of death, despair, and negativity, a ninety-two-year-old from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh emerged as a ray of hope and encouragement to all who are battling the deadly virus.
She not only gave a tough fight to Covid19 but successfully registered victory over it, recovered, and got back to her home.
She was discharged from Covid care centre run by Pyare Shri Radha Krishna Sanskar Manch (PSRKSM), Jamul on Friday.
The members of charitable organization celebrated her victory over Coronavirus and gave her a grand farewell with drum beats.
As per information received, Jamul Nagar ward no. 1 resident Sadaram Sahu got infected Covid 19 virus, later on, his mother Tijbati Sahu (92) also got infected. RTPCR report tabled on April 24 confirmed she was infected of Covid19. Her Oxygen level was also continuously falling. It was measured at 74, and in critical condition, she was admitted to the Covid centre run by PSRKSM.
Despite breathlessness, she had not given up. Later on, her situation became stable, said Ishwar Upadhyay, convenor PSRKSM. Finally, she won the battle and recovered. It is a matter of pride and encouragement of all, he added.
