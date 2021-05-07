Chhattisgarh: Fake hand sanitizer factory busted in Raipur

Raipur: A joint team of Food and Drug Administration and Police department carried out a raid at the premises of a cloth businessman in Raipur and seized a cache of adulterated sanitizer.

A raid was carried on the business premises of Rakesh Somani, cloth merchant of Devendra Nagar, Raipur and recovered fourteen thousand liters of adulterated sanitizer, a police officer said.

The sanitizer contained a mixture of Methyl Alcohol and other materials, quite hazardous to human health. The raid was carried out Wednesday late night, the officer said. The premise was used as an unauthorized sanitizer manufacturing unit.

The merchant was arrested, the probe is going on, he added.