Chhattisgarh: Absconding ADG GP Singh arrested

Raipur: After the apex court rejected the plea of suspended Additional Director General of Police G.P. Singh in sedition and disproportionate asset (DA) case on January 3, 2022, the chances of arresting the fugitive senior IPS officer had increased and he was finally arrested by the sleuths of Chhattisgarh’s Economic Offence Wing (EOW) in Gurugram and brought to Raipur on Tuesday night. He will be produced in court on Wednesday, a police officer said.

EOW said in its press statement on Tuesday, the suspended ADG GP Singh is not cooperating in the investigation, not even responding to the notices served by the Department. After the Supreme Court rejected his plea , the EOW team arrested the accused from Gurgram on Tuesday.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:39 PM IST