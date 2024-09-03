Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals killed In Encounter With Security Forces At Dantewada-Bijapur Border; Automatic Weapons Recovered

Representative Image

Bijapur: Police Sources have confirmed the killing of 9 naxals during an encounter operation in the forest at the Dantewada-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. The Police say automatic weapons were recovered from the Naxals.

Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said large numbers of SLR rifles, .303 Rifles, and .315 Bore rifles were recovered from the Naxals. All security force personnel involved in the operation are said to be safe. Search operations are continuing in the area. A detailed report will be released after the completion of the operation.

Earlier today, a joint police team went on a search operation after receiving information about the presence of Maoists from West Bastar Division in the border area of Dantewada and Bijapur districts. The encounter between the police forces and the Naxals started at 10:30 am on Tuesday.

About An Encounter That Took Place Between Security Forces & Naxals In Abujhmad

Meanwhile, on August 29, three women Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the dense forests of Abujhmad in Narayanpur last week. They were identified as members of the North Bastar Division Committee and the PLGA Company number 5.

A joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and the Border Security Force had engaged in the operation. As per information received from officials, a huge quantity of weapons including a 303 rifle and 315 bore guns and Naxal material were recovered from the spot.

'Will Free Country From Naxalism By March 2026,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

On August 24, the Union Home Minister assured that the government will be able to free the country from Naxalism by March 2026.

Shah was taking part in an inter-state coordination meeting with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Secretaries, and Director Generals of Police of Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states over the left-wing extremism in the area. Union Home Minister assessed both the measures taken against Naxal insurgency and the advancement of infrastructure projects in regions known as Red corridors within nine states troubled by Left Wing Extremism (LWE).