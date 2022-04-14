Chhattisgarh: 6 IAS officers transferred, minor reshuffle in state

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday conducted a minor reshuffle of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and assigned new postings to these six senior level bureaucrats.

According to the General Administration Department (GAD), 2010 batch IAS Officer Kartikeya Goel, Managing Director of Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation(CMSC) has been relieved and appointed as Director Panchayat Department.

Abhijit Singh (IAS, 2012) Managing Director (MD) Smart City Raipur holding additional charge of Joint Secretary Home has been appointed as Managing Director CMSC.

Chandrakant Verma (IAS, 2017) additional managing director Smart City Raipur has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Raipur Development Authority.

Mayank Chaturvedi (IAS, 2012) CEO Zila Panchayat Raipur has been appointed as MD Smart City Raipur.

IAS officer S Prakash has been relieved from the position of Secretary, Transport Department, he has been posted as Secretary Parliamentary Affairs and Gramodyog Department, GAD order copy said.

IAS Devesh Kumar Dhruv SDM Bijapur district has been given a new posting and appointed as CEO Narayanpur.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 08:50 PM IST