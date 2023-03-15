Chhattisgarh: 5 labourers suffocate to death at brick kiln, 1 hospitalised; shocking visuals surface |

Raipur: Out of six, five labourers were found lying unconscious in a brick kiln of Gadhphuljhar village of Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

All the six labourers were rushed to nearby Basana community health centre, where out of six doctors declared five brought dead to the hospital.

Heart-wrenching visuals from the incident site have surfaced on social media:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One labourer critically ill

Meanwhile, critically ill labourer Manohar Bisi (30) was admitted in hospital, and was reported responding to the medication.

Prima facie it seems a case of asphyxiation, the police said.

Final cause of death can be ascertained only when the autopsy report gets tabled, Kumari Chandrakar, SHO of Basna Police station said. However, a probe is under process.

Initially, all bodies will be handed over to the victim families and their relatives after the postmortem, she added.

Villagers informed in the morning hours they reached the brick kiln and called the labourers from their names, when no one responded, immediately informed the police.

Police reached inside the kiln, and the bodies of all the unconscious six labourers were rescued and immediately rushed to the nearby government hospital.

Villagers speculated that tired labouerers might have consumed liquor and slept on the brick kiln on Tuesday night, and due to suffocation they became unconscious and died.

In the tragic incident the labourers who died were identified as Ganga Ram Bisi (55), Dashrath Bisi (30), Sona Chandra Bhoi (40), Varun Bariha (24), Janak Ram Bariha (35).

After the incident panic gripped the village.

CM announces financial aid Rs 2 lakh

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel declared a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for families of the deceased and instructed better treatment for the victims of Asphyxia. He also expressed his grief over the tragic incident, prayed for peace for the departed souls and courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss.