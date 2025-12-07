 Chhattisgarh: 5, Including Minor, Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Jashpur; Video Surfaces
Five people, including a 17-year-old boy, were killed when their car collided head-on with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district near Patratoli village early Sunday. They were returning to Khatanga after watching an orchestra show at a fair. The car was completely crushed, and all died on the spot. The truck driver fled, and police are trying to trace him.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: 5, Including Minor, Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Jashpur; Video Surfaces | X @RkhulasaC

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh): Four men and a 17-year-old boy were killed when a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Sunday, police said.

About The Accident

The accident occurred near Patratoli village under Duldula police station limits in the wee hours when the victims were heading to their native place Khatanga, in the same area, after watching an orchestra show at a fair in nearby Manora, they said.

"The car collided head-on with the truck and the impact was so severe that the car was completely crushed. All five occupants of the car died on the spot," Duldula Station House Officer KK Sahu said.

article-image
article-image

After the incident, some villagers rushed to the spot and immediately informed the police.

The Duldula police, with the help of locals, retrieved the bodies from the mangled vehicle and sent them to the Community Health Centre for post-mortem, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Ramprasad Yadav (26), Uday Kumar Chauhan (18), Sagar Triki (22), Dipak Pradhan (19) and Ankit Tigga (17), all residents of Khatanga, he said.

The truck driver fled after the accident, leaving behind his vehicle, Sahu said, adding that efforts were on to trace him.

