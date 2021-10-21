Chhattisgarh: 36-year-old man held for raping minor under pretext of driving lessons in Raipur

Raipur Police arrested a 36 year old man for raping a minor in the pretext of teaching her to drive a car. The accused who carried out the heinous act of sexual assault was known to the victim and her family, a police officer said.

The accused, who is a contractor, promised her family that he will provide her car driving lessons and one day he took her in the car to a lonely place and then raped her.

The accused threatened her of life consequences and sexually assaulted her several times. One day, while the victim was sharing her incident with her friend, her mother got aware of the incident and filed a complaint in Khamtarai police station, the police officer said.

After the FIR was lodged , the accused Paras Chandrakar, resident of Arang, was arrested.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 10:23 PM IST