Chhattisgarh: '33K Teachers To Be Appointed soon,' Says Education Minister Brijmohan

Representational Image |

School and Education cum Higher Education Minister Brijmohan Agarwal announced recruitment of thirty three thousand teachers during the budget speech in Chhattisgarh State Assembly, in the context of appointment of the teachers, the Minister also instructed the Director of State Council of Education Research Rajendra Katara and training to fulfil the posts through Teacher Eligibility Test.

TET examination

While speaking with the media in state assembly campuses on Thursday, "I have instructed the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) Director to conduct the TET examination as soon as possible. Regarding the exam, the advertisement will be published before the Model code of conduct gets enforced in the state," the Minister said.

The examination will be conducted by Chhattisgarh Vyavsaik Pariksha Mandal.

The TET examination was not conducted in the state for the last three years and aspirants who want to become teachers seem a little bit disappointed from it, for all those aspirants the exam will act as a booster, Minister Brijmohan Agarwal said.

Meanwhile, the political analysts said, the announcement of the examination for TET on such a mass level acts as a booster for BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign in the state.