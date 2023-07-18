Chhattisgarh: 3 Dead In Blast At UltraTech Cement Plant In Hirmi

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday at UltraTech Cement's plant in Hirmi, Balodabazar district, where three workers lost their lives in an oxygen cylinder explosion. Two others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment. The cement plant is situated approximately 50 kilometers away from the capital city of Raipur. This unfortunate incident has once again brought the issue of industrial safety to the forefront in the state, prompting the opposition to potentially raise the matter in the Chhattisgarh Assembly on Wednesday.

According to local sources, the explosion occurred around three o'clock in the afternoon, resulting in the immediate deaths of three workers. The injured individuals were promptly admitted to the hospital for medical care. The victims of this catastrophic industrial accident have been identified as Lakesh Kumar Gayakwad (21), Shatruhan Lal Verma (27), and Umesh Kumar Verma (26), all of whom were contractual workers from Chhattisgarh.

Balodabazar Superintendent of Police, Dipak Jha, confirmed the fatalities. Meanwhile, an anonymous senior official from the Ultratech Plant disclosed that the blast was a result of a cylinder leakage.

The district administration has stated that the precise cause of the explosion will be determined once the investigation report on industrial safety is presented. Following the blast, workers ceased work and went on strike, alleging negligence of proper safety standards concerning contractual workers. They are demanding fair compensation for the families of the deceased.

The official statement from Ultratech Management regarding the cylinder blast is still pending. Meanwhile, Balodabazar police have stated that the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, and investigations are currently underway.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)