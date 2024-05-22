Chhattisgarh: 25-Yr-Old AIIMS Raipur Student Dies After Overdose Of Medicines, Suicide Suspected

Representative Image

Raipur: A 25-year-old medical student has allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on the campus of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, police said on Wednesday.

Preliminary Probe Conducted

A preliminary probe suggested the deceased, Ranjeet Bhoyar, who was an MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) PG intern, was undergoing treatment for depression and he took an overdose of medicines, they said.

Some friends of Bhoyar found him unconscious on Tuesday in his room at the boys hostel on the institute's campus located in Amanaka police station limits, an official said.

Read Also Patient commits suicide at AIIMS Raipur

"They immediately informed the hostel warden. He was found dead when the doctors examined him," the official from Amanaka police station said.

No suicide note was recovered, he said.

The deceased hailed from Bhubaneswar in Odisha, he said.

Police Alerted

After being alerted, the police reached the spot and handed over the body to the family members after post-mortem, the official said.

A preliminary investigation suggested Bhoyar was undergoing treatment for depression as he had not completed his PG internship since last year, he said.

Prima facie, it seems he took an overdose of medicines but the exact cause of the death will be ascertained after receiving the post-mortem report, he added.

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions and a probe was on into it, the official added.