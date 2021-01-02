Patient commits suicide at AIIMS Raipur

Raipur: A patient under cancer treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, committed suicide during the late hours of Friday. After autopsy, AIIMS administration handed over the body to the family members in the presence of police on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Bhojkumar Sahu, resident of Rajnandgaon. The in-charge of Amanaka police station Bharat Bareth said, "Twenty-three-year-old Sahu was getting cancer treatment in AIIMS Raipur. He committed suicide in the intervening night of Friday-Saturday by jumping from the second floor of AIIMS Raipur building." Police had not recovered any suicide note from it. —Avdhesh Mallick