Chhattisgarh: 2 SPs transferred as punishment over abusive remarks and failing to prevent communal violence

Bhupesh Baghel government took immediate action in an audio viral case in Chhattisgarh on Friday and without further delay, transferred the Superintendent of Police (SP) Balodabazar who was heard abusing the constable in a viral audio clip.

In the viral audio, constable Bramhanand Devangan was heard requesting the IPS officer Indira Kalyan Elesela to reconsider his request for retention of the official quarter. Meanwhile, SP remained adamant about his decision and said that in no condition, he will accept the constable’s request.

Not only this, but SP Elesela also crossed the limits during the conversation breaching official discipline limits. The SP used offensive words for Chief Minister Baghel, DGP, IG, and others.

The SP who was heard burning in rage advised the constable that it is better to divorce his wife, but he cannot re-consider his orders at any cost.

It was alleged that the constable entered the SP's cabin while having his mobile recorder on and taped the whole conversation.

Later on, the offensive audio clip went viral. In this context, the constable appeared before the media and confirmed it is his and SP's voice.

A few hours after the incident, an order copy was released by the Chhattisgarh government in which SP Elsela was transferred to Chhattisgarh Police Armed Force 11th Battalion Janjgir-Champa.

One senior police officer on the verge of anonymity said, getting dragged into controversy is not a new thing for Elsela, when he was SP of Sukma during the Kalluri regime, he made a controversial statement that human rights activists must be mowed down under the road roller.

In addition, the Baghel government also sent one more SP on punishment posting. SP Kawardha Mohit Garg was transferred to Chhattisgarh Police Armed Force 14th Battalion Balod as he failed to stop communal violence in Kawardha, which provided the opposition with an opportunity to make an issue and reap political mileage from it.

However, in the Balodabazar case, IPS Dipak Jha was appointed as the new SP of Balodabazar and Lal Ummed Singh was appointed as the new SP of Kawardha. Meanwhile, Parul Mathur was appointed as SP of Bilaspur, Dharmendra Chawai was appointed as SP of Bemetara, and Jhaduram was made Gariyaband SP.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 11:04 PM IST