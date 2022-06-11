Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old boy stuck in borewell for 27 hours; rescue operations underway

Rescue operations underway to save an eleven years old boy trapped in an 80-feet deep abandoned borewell at Pihrid village of Janjgir Champa district of Chhattisgarh |

More than 27 hours passed, rescue operations to save an eleven years old boy trapped in an 80-feet deep abandoned borewell at Pihrid village of Janjgir Champa district of Chhattisgarh are still under way and the child is alive.

11-year-old Rahul Sahu fell into the deep bore well on Friday | Photo: File Image

The 11-year-old Rahul Sahu fell into the deep bore well on Friday, Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal informed.

"The borewell hole was dug in the backyard of his house and on the instructions of Rahul's father, was open, abandoned and situated," the officer said.

The father of the boy got aware of the incident only when family members went on searching for the boy and heard wailing sound from the bore well. Just after the incident, rescue teams of district administration reached the spot and initiated rescue operations. Despite more than 27 hours passed, the boy has not been rescued yet.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while speaking to media said, "he instructed the administration to make their best effort in rescuing the trapped child Rahul Sahu."

In the operation, apart from the teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state disaster response force (SDRF), army and a specialized robotic team from Gujarat also joined the operation.

Army sources said, "it will take nine hours more to rescue the child."

However, digging of a 50 ft deep parallel pit is under progress. One government officer engaged in the rescue operations said that the presence of rock and stone in the soil hampered the pace of rescue operations.

A team of doctors have been deployed at the spot and arrangements were made to provide supply of oxygen and food inside the borewell.

"The minor boy is hearing-impaired and mentally weak, it has created some hindrance in rescue operations," a police offier said. "But we are hopeful that the child can be rescued safely," he added.