Chhattisgarh: Who is Nikhil Dwivedi? All you need to know about the newly appointed chairman of media department

Raipur: A youth congress leader of Rajnandgaon has been appointed as head of Communication department of Chhattisgarh’s Youth Congress unit.
Nikhil Dwivedi has been appointed as chairman of the media department of Chhattisgarh unit of Indian Youth Congress, a press communique said on Sunday.
He was appointed on the position of media head of Chhattisgarh Unit of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on the instructions of National President IYC Shrinivas Biwi, National In-charge Krishna Allavaru and National In-charge of media department IYC Rahul Rao, the press release said.
He started his political career as District President of National Student Union of India (NSUI), Rajnandgaon.
Nikhil got such an appointment from IYC national headquarters for his impressive works. He filed many RTI applications in the previous Raman Singh Government in Chhattisgarh and exposed several scams as a result then the BJP government lodged several offences against him, said the release.
Nikhil is also known as a close aide of MLA Devendra Yadav.
