Chhattigarh: ITBP detects bomb in Narayanpur; CPI Maoists to observe Bharat Bandh on April 26

Raipur: After the deadly encounter in Bijapur on April 3, the dangers of further naxal violence have not reduced in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, CPI Maoists issued press releases and posters indicating more violence in April month.

CPI Maoists once more issued a press note and posters claiming that Bharat Bandh will be observed in India on April 26 and from April 1-25 all sorts of the steps will be initiated to disrupt the activities of security forces in Bastar and other naxal stronghold areas. In the poster naxal naming their killed comrades, they asked their guerrilla forces to unleash more attacks on security forces.

Notably, Naxals have changed their Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) these days, said one local journalist of Bastar.

In an earlier statement, IG Bastar Sundarraj P said, the security forces are on alert and taking all sorts of possible measures.

Amid the threats of more violence, a team of security forces have a close shave in Narayanpur.

The security forces team of 53rd Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) detected a tiffin bomb fitted with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near a road in Kurushnar, Narayanpur on Saturday and averted a major damage, Additional Superintendent of Police Neeraj Chandrakar said.