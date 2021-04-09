BSF jawan from Uttar Pradesh shoots himself in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

One jawan of Border Security Forces posted in Koyalibeda camp area, district Kanker, Chhattisgarh shot himself with a service gun, on Friday.
The jawan was identified as a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He was rushed to the Hospital, said the sources.
Superintendent of Police Kanker MR Ahire said to FPJ , I have received the information about the incident trying to establish connection with BSF officials. The incident took place around 7 pm on Friday evening and the condition of the jawan was quite critical, the SP said.
Further updated information is awaited, the officer said.
Meanwhile, SDOP Antagarh Koushlendra Patel confirmed that the BSF jawan Pradeep Shukla succumbed to the injuries.
However, the reason behind taking extreme steps is still unknown, we are investigating the case, the SDOP said.