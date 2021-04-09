BSF jawan from Uttar Pradesh shoots himself in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

One jawan of Border Security Forces posted in Koyalibeda camp area, district Kanker, Chhattisgarh shot himself with a service gun, on Friday.

The jawan was identified as a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He was rushed to the Hospital, said the sources.

Superintendent of Police Kanker MR Ahire said to FPJ , I have received the information about the incident trying to establish connection with BSF officials. The incident took place around 7 pm on Friday evening and the condition of the jawan was quite critical, the SP said.