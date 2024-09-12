 Chhatisgarh: Naxals Kill Two Villagers In Bijapur District
Chhatisgarh: Naxals Kill Two Villagers In Bijapur District

The Bhairamgarh Area Committee of Naxal group claimed responsibility of execution. Prior to their execution, the Naxalites held a public court in the jungle near Jappemarka village, where hundreds of villagers witnessed the proceedings.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 09:29 PM IST
article-image
Chhatisgarh: Naxals Kill Two Villagers In Bijapur District | IANS

Raipur (Chhatisgarh): Naxalites have executed two villagers in cold blood, accusing them of being police informers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The victims, Madvi Souza and Podiam Kosa, were hanged and a pamphlet was affixed to their shirts, which included a call to expel the BJP and other inflammatory messages.

The Bhairamgarh Area Committee of Naxal group claimed responsibility of execution. Prior to their execution, the Naxalites held a public court in the jungle near Jappemarka village, where hundreds of villagers witnessed the proceedings. The two men were executed in front of the gathered crowd, while a student who had also been kidnapped was released with a warning against becoming an informer.

As per the information received, the Naxalites abducted Madvi Souza and Podiam Kosa from Jappemarka village, along with a student from a hostel in Mirtur, on September 3. After presenting all three individuals in the public court, the Naxalites hanged Souza and Kosa from a tree. The student was spared but was cautioned against future informant activities.

The pamphlet attached to the victims' bodies accused them of spying for the police over several years, which allegedly led to their execution. It also warned villagers against cooperating with authorities and included a directive to target and expels BJP representatives.

Reports indicate that the Naxalites have threatened villagers and family members not to report the incident to the police. The bodies of the deceased have been returned to their families. The Naxals released photographs of the execution on Thursday.

