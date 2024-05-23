 Chhatisgarh: EOW Gets Remand Of Ranu Sahu, Soumya Chaurasia
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 09:52 PM IST
Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Economic Offence Wing (EOW) got the remand of Ranu Sahu and Soumya Chaurasia in the coal scam case in Chhattisgarh. The matter came to light on Thursday.

The EOW team had reached Raipur Special Court with both of them on production warrant. The team had sought for 15 days remand, but only 5 days remand was granted by the court of Judge Atul Srivastava.

Now both the officials will be interrogated in the coal scam case till May 27.

Defense lawyer Faizal Rizvi said that EOW has filed the application after the arrest, they have raised the demand for the remand be given till June 5. It was opposed.

It was argued that one person has been granted bail in the ED case. Ranu Sahu’s bail is pending in the Supreme Court. The bail hearing of Soumya Chaurasia is also to be held in the High Court, hence the arrest is being made again. Some solid facts have not been presented even for seeking remand. The interrogation has already taken place for 3 days, hence it is being objected.

Even before it, the special court had given permission for interrogation for 5 days and then for 3 days.

