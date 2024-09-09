Chhatisgarh: BMC Demolishes Mosque Building In Bhilai | FP Photo

Raipur/Bhilai (Chhatisgarh): The Bhilai Municipal Corporation team carried out an encroachment free drive in Bhilai on Monday and amid the demolition drive, it targeted illegal encroachments made in the name of a mosque.

The demolition included a shrine, shops, a marriage hall, a 40-foot-high gate, and other unauthorized structures. Several residences associated with fisheries and shops were also demolished. The encroachment free drive faced stiff protest from the minority community people. They termed the action biased.

As per the information received, the demolition team arrived around 5 a.m., accompanied by ADM, SDM, Tehsildar, over 100 personnel, and forces from various police stations. The administration removed all encroachments except for the mosque and a tomb. It is said that the action was taken following the instructions of the High Court order which specified to vacate the encroached land.

The demolition squad kept a room for a Maulvi and a space for some people to live untouched . Residents have alleged that the corporation did not provide prior notice before demolishing their homes, leading to a heated dispute between the corporation and the affected individuals.

Corporation officials stated that all non-religious encroachments will be removed. Notices were previously issued, but since the encroachments were not cleared, the demolition action was taken. The Karbala Committee has opposed the action, asserting that the encroachments are legitimate.

Land Dispute Details

According to officials, in 1984, the Special Area Development Authority (SADA) allocated 500-800 square feet of land to the Karbala Committee for mosque construction along Raipur-Bhilai Marg (GE Road). Allegedly, shops, shrines, a marriage hall, and a large gate were constructed on two and a half acres of land following illegal occupation.

The High Court had instructed the Durg Collector to address this issue. A petition was filed regarding the illegal encroachment, and the court had given the Collector 120 days to decide on the matter. Recently, the Corporation Commissioner issued a notice, demanding the removal of the encroachments.

Officials noted that the demolition team was deployed due to the failure to clear the encroachments. Shops, houses, shrines, and other structures had been built on the land illegally occupied for many years. Ten JCBs, 30 dumpers, and two chain mounters were used in what is described as the largest demolition action taken in Bhilai to date.

Committee’s Response

Gulab Nabi, Secretary of the Karbala Committee, has condemned the demolition, claiming that the Muslim community has occupied the land since 1957, a claim accepted by the court. He asserted that SADA had provided written documentation for 72 decimals of land, and that they have been conducting marriages there for the past 25 years. He questioned the removal of the shops and welcome gate, which were built adjacent to the corporation, and defended the Imambara as being situated on land allocated to them.

Municipal Corporation’s Statement

Ashok Dwivedi, Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation Bhilai, told the media that the encroachments were on the corporation's land, estimated to be around 7-8 acres. Notices had been issued, but no action was taken by the encroachers. The demolition action was deemed necessary to address these encroachments, which are non-religious in nature. He added that the area is sensitive and requires orders from higher authorities, which have been issued to ensure that all non-religious encroachments are removed.