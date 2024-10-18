Chennai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert In The City; Check Out Temperature, AQI & More

Chennai Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued | FP Photo

IMD has issued a 'nowcast rain alert' for Poonamallee, Sholinganallur, Thiruporur, Vandalur and Tambaram in Tamil Nadu. The weather department forecasts that the city will experience heavy rainfall for the next 2-3 days. As per the most recent press release from the IMD, there is a possibility of "isolated heavy rainfall" in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on October 18, 20, and 21.

It also cautioned about rainfall in south interior Karnataka until October 22 and in Kerala and Mahe on October 22 and 23. An orange alert has been announced for Chennai today. The Meteorological Department has put out an orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu for October 18.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai predicts that the weather will be 'partly cloudy with a chance of moderate rain or thunderstorms' today. The Meteorological Centre predicts that the same weather conditions could persist for the next three days. Rainy periods are likely to persist in the city until October 23rd. The highest temperature in Chennai is predicted to be 34 degrees Celsius, with the lowest temperature expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius.