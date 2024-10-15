Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Prediction: Rain Intensity Increases, IMD Issues Warnings

Motorists wade through a waterlogged street in Chennai | ANI

Chennai weather: Rain is expected to continue battering people in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday (October 15). It appears that above average rains are continuing to add-up to their tally and there is no sign of a let up. India Meteorological Department (IMD) is closely monitoring the situation and releasing timely weather updates for people in the region.

Chennai Weather Forecast:

At the time of publishing of the story, Chennai was experiencing temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted that Chennaites will witness cloudy skies and heavy rains. The relative humidity in the city is 100 per cent, as per IMD. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rains have been predicted for Puducherry too.

Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry:

From October 1 to October 15, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have witnessed 123.7 mm of rainfall. This 84 per cent more than the average of 67.3 mm during these dates.

On October 14, Pudukkotai District recorded maximum rain.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts and Puducherry.

The department has said that extremely heavy rains are possible in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts and Karaikal area.

Warnings For Coastal Areas:

Fisherfolk have been advised to not venture out into the seas. IMD has said that squally weather with winds gusting upto 55 kmph will persist along Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area. An orange alert has been issued for coastal areas from north to central Tamil Nadu upto Pudukkotai District.

Swell surge warning has been issued for Kanniyakumari from Neerodi to Arockiyapuram.