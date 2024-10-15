 Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Prediction: Rain Intensity Increases, IMD Issues Warnings
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Prediction: Rain Intensity Increases, IMD Issues Warnings

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Prediction: Rain Intensity Increases, IMD Issues Warnings

Chennai, the rest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are getting no respite from very heavy rains which have broken seasonal records. Schools and colleges have been affected. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the rains are likely to continue for more days ahead.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Motorists wade through a waterlogged street in Chennai | ANI

Chennai weather: Rain is expected to continue battering people in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday (October 15). It appears that above average rains are continuing to add-up to their tally and there is no sign of a let up. India Meteorological Department (IMD) is closely monitoring the situation and releasing timely weather updates for people in the region.

Chennai Weather Forecast:

At the time of publishing of the story, Chennai was experiencing temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted that Chennaites will witness cloudy skies and heavy rains. The relative humidity in the city is 100 per cent, as per IMD. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rains have been predicted for Puducherry too.

FPJ Shorts
Reliance Jio Launches JioBharat V3 And V4 Phones With 4G Features At ₹1,099
Reliance Jio Launches JioBharat V3 And V4 Phones With 4G Features At ₹1,099
Citroen C5 Aircross Concept Unveiled Ahead of 2025 Production Launch
Citroen C5 Aircross Concept Unveiled Ahead of 2025 Production Launch
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Rescue Kidnapped Newly-Wed Woman From Bharuch Within 24 Hours; Accused Held
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Rescue Kidnapped Newly-Wed Woman From Bharuch Within 24 Hours; Accused Held
Paraguay Swimmer Luana Alonso Debuts On OnlyFans Months After Getting Kicked Out Of Paris Olympics Village
Paraguay Swimmer Luana Alonso Debuts On OnlyFans Months After Getting Kicked Out Of Paris Olympics Village

Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry:

From October 1 to October 15, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have witnessed 123.7 mm of rainfall. This 84 per cent more than the average of 67.3 mm during these dates.

On October 14, Pudukkotai District recorded maximum rain.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts and Puducherry.

Read Also
Chennai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert For October 16, Triggers Panic Among Citizens
article-image

The department has said that extremely heavy rains are possible in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts and Karaikal area.

Warnings For Coastal Areas:

Fisherfolk have been advised to not venture out into the seas. IMD has said that squally weather with winds gusting upto 55 kmph will persist along Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area. An orange alert has been issued for coastal areas from north to central Tamil Nadu upto Pudukkotai District.

Swell surge warning has been issued for Kanniyakumari from Neerodi to Arockiyapuram.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: 29-Year-Old Woman Raped By Auto-Rickshaw Driver In Hyderabad; 2nd Incident In Months

Telangana: 29-Year-Old Woman Raped By Auto-Rickshaw Driver In Hyderabad; 2nd Incident In Months

India, US Sign Deal Worth Rs 32,000 Crore For Buying 31 Predator Drones

India, US Sign Deal Worth Rs 32,000 Crore For Buying 31 Predator Drones

'To Halt Conduct Of Elections Is A 'Grave Thing,' Observers SC As It Refuses To Stay Panchayat Polls...

'To Halt Conduct Of Elections Is A 'Grave Thing,' Observers SC As It Refuses To Stay Panchayat Polls...

Bahraich Violence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Family Of The Shooting Victim

Bahraich Violence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Family Of The Shooting Victim

Director General S Paramesh Assumes Charge As New Chief Of Indian Coast Guard

Director General S Paramesh Assumes Charge As New Chief Of Indian Coast Guard