Chennai Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall In These Regions; Check Temperatures, Humidity, AQI And More

Chennai Weather Forecast | Photo Credit: Pinterest

Chennai: : The capital city, known as the Gateway to South India, usually experiences hot and humid weather conditions during the summer and early monsoon months.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Wednesday, the capital city woke up at 05:55 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 6:35 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 84 per cent.

A yellow alert has been issued in these regions

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in districts including Chennai and Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. The skies are expected to be cloudy and will remain the same throughout the day.

Weather tips

If you're planning to go outdoors, it's advisable to stay hydrated and wear light, breathable clothing. Keeping an umbrella handy could help in case of sudden rain spells. It's also a good idea to avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours when the heat and humidity are at their highest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Weather update February 27

According to the IMD, on Thursday, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 23 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is likely to be around 55 per cent.