Mumbai Weather Update February 25, 2026: Smog Blankets City As AQI Remains ‘Unhealthy’; |

Mumbai: Mumbai recorded moderate temperatures and sunny skies on Wednesday, February 25, offering brief relief from the city’s recent cold conditions. However, the respite was short-lived as a dense layer of smog soon enveloped the city skyline, significantly reducing visibility across several areas and once again raising concerns over prolonged exposure to polluted air and its impact on public health.

According to data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience mainly clear skies. Temperatures are expected to range between 21°C and 34°C, similar to what the city has been recording for the last few weeks. Although the weather provided a respite to their residence of the city, the AQI tells another story.

City Sees Rising AQI

Data from AQI.in indicates that Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index currently stands at around 239, placing it in the ‘Unhealthy’ category. The city has seen major fluctuations in the AQI in the last 24 hours, with the lowest recorded AQI of 95 (moderate) recorded at 3.30 pm the previous day. Since then, the AQI has been on the rise, moving from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ and now turning ‘unhealthy.’

The deteriorating air quality has been largely attributed to widespread redevelopment and construction activity across Mumbai. Dust emissions from multiple construction sites have accumulated in the atmosphere, forming a dense concentration of particulate matter. Low wind speeds during early morning hours further prevent dispersion, allowing pollution to linger over large parts of the city.

City Hotspots Record 'Severe' AQI

Several neighbourhoods reported severe air quality. Sarvodaya Nagar Station emerged as the most polluted pocket, recording an AQI of 389, categorised as ‘Severe’. Other areas with severe readings included Kammanwar Nagar Li (359), Mirashi Nagar (350), Rajiv Gandhi Nagar (345) and Savitribai Phule Nagar (338).

In contrast, limited pockets reported relatively cleaner air. Gamdevi Station 1 recorded an AQI of 52, falling under the ‘Moderate’ category. Areas such as Hira Nagar (78 – Moderate), Amar Nagar (113 – Poor), Dhokaji Sethpada (127 – Poor) and Bandra West Station 1 (133 – Poor) showed varying pollution levels, though several remained above safe thresholds.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/