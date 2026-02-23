Chennai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In The City & Its Surrounding Areas; Here's To Know More

Chennai Weather | Photo Credit: Skymet Weather

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next few days. The coastal regions are also likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds. The meteorological agency has recommended that residents adhere to the guidelines and limit outdoor activities to prevent disruptions.

Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean has intensified into a deep depression. The system is likely to move further, and it will affect the state's weather pattern.

Chennai weather today

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is likely to be around 69 per cent, and the wind is predicted to blow at a speed of 14 kmph.

Rainfall is expected in these regions

The weather department said that light to moderate rainfall is expected on Monday, February 23, 2026. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in the Western Ghats regions in the upcoming days.

What you should do if you're in the affected area

Avoid going to the sea; avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food, and be ready for power cuts.