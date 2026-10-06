Chennai Police Seize 2,000 Two-Wheelers In 3-Day Crackdown On Dangerous Stunts, Number Plate Violations | X - chennaipolice_

Chennai, Oct 6: Chennai Traffic Police have seized 2,000 two-wheelers during a three-day enforcement drive targeting dangerous motorcycle stunts and vehicles operating without registration number plates, amid an investigation into the death of a college student in a suspected racing incident.

The crackdown follows reports that more than 20 youths took part in motorcycle races and performed stunts on several major city roads around midnight on October 3.

The locations reportedly included Nungambakkam, Gemini, Kodambakkam and the IIT flyover.

Student's death under investigation

Police are investigating the death of Kukkan, a 21-year-old college student who reportedly fell from the IIT flyover while participating in a motorcycle race.

🛡️ Intensive Vehicle Checks Across Chennai - GCTP 🏍️ To put an end to dangerous vehicle stunts, 2,000 two-wheelers involved in vehicle stunts or being operated without registration number plates have been seized across Chennai over the past three days. 🚔Strict enforcement will continue to ensure road safety and prevent dangerous riding.#ChennaiTraffic #RoadSafety #SafeDriving #Police #SwiftAction #PublicSafety — Greater Chennai Traffic Police (@ChennaiTraffic) October 6, 2026

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including who was riding the motorcycle at the time, remain under investigation.

According to reports, individuals who arrived behind the motorcycle involved in the accident allegedly removed the vehicle from the scene and fled.

Investigators are attempting to establish their identities and determine who else was present when the student fell.

Footage examined to reconstruct events

Police have examined surveillance camera footage from the area and videos circulated on social media to reconstruct the sequence of events.

The investigation is also seeking to clarify the roles of those allegedly involved in the late-night racing activity.

Reports stated that the riders performed stunts while creating excessive noise on the roads.

More than 20 youths were also reportedly seen gathering near the Valluvar Kottam traffic signal and performing motorcycle stunts.

Citywide enforcement drive

In a post on X, Chennai Traffic Police said the seizures were made during extensive vehicle checks conducted across the city over the past three days.

The operation focused on two-wheelers used for dangerous stunts and those being ridden without registration number plates.

The police stated that strict enforcement would continue to ensure road safety and prevent dangerous riding practices.

The department described the seizures as part of a larger effort to curb hazardous activity on public roads.

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Fatal incident inquiry continues

While the enforcement drive covered the entire city, the inquiry into the student’s death is examining the specific circumstances at the IIT flyover.

Reports of racing, the removal of the motorcycle from the scene and the identities of those present are among the issues being investigated.

The traffic police statement did not provide a location-wise break-up of the 2,000 vehicles seized.

Its stated focus was on preventing dangerous stunts and checking vehicles without registration numbers, while continuing enforcement and the investigation into the fatal incident.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)