CBI Raids Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Camp Office Day After HC Orders Probe Into CMO Corruption Allegations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s camp office in Chandigarh and the residence of his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman, a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the agency to register a case and investigate corruption allegations linked to the Chief Minister’s Office.

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The searches were carried out at the CM’s camp office in Sector 2, Chandigarh, as well as locations linked to Ghuman. The action is connected to allegations raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning alleged corruption in government transfers and postings, access to confidential documents, tenders and other government-related matters.

High Court directs CBI probe

The High Court on Monday directed the CBI to register a criminal case and submit a status report within two months. The order followed a PIL filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf after the Punjab Police allegedly failed to act on three communications sent by the ED to the state DGP. The ED had named Ghuman and alleged that private individuals acted as intermediaries to influence government decisions.

Mann accuses Centre of misuse

Reacting to the CBI action, Mann accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing central agencies ahead of the Punjab elections.

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“The BJP has started preparing for the Punjab elections. A CBI raid was conducted at my camp office. Now, the ED and CBI will be misused in Punjab to defame the Punjab government and me,” Mann said, claiming that the BJP was “nervous” over the support he was receiving.

BJP responds to allegations

The BJP hit back, saying the CBI action followed a judicial order rather than a direction from the Centre. Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said the agency had been ordered by the High Court to investigate the allegations and asked Mann what he had to fear if he was “truthful”.

AAP also accused the Centre of politically misusing investigative agencies. In a strongly worded post, the party alleged that the Modi government was using the CBI and ED to target the Punjab government.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s order directing the CBI probe.