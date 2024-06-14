 Chennai Metro Project Update: Tunelling Between Ayanavaram & Otteri Stations Completed Using Anaimalai Tunnel Boring Machine
Phase-2 of the Chennai Metro project encompasses three corridors covering a total of 116.1 kilometres, with 23 TBMs planned for the entire project.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
Chennai: A tunnel boring machine named Anaimalai completed its tunnelling journey between the Ayanavaram and Otteri metro stations on Thursday, marking a major milestone in the 116.1 km Phase-2 metro project. The machine, which began tunnelling on October 23, 2023, constructed a 925-meter-long tunnel and achieved a breakthrough at the Otteri metro shaft. The event was attended by CMRL Managing Director M.A. Siddique and other officials.

The segment from Ayanavaram to Otteri is part of a 9-kilometre underground section on the 45.4-kilometre Corridor-3, stretching from Madhavaram Milk Colony to Siruseri Sipcot. For this section, a total of seven tunnel-boring machines (TBMs) have been mobilised. Phase-2 of the Chennai Metro project encompasses three corridors covering a total of 116.1 kilometres, with 23 TBMs planned for the entire project.

According to an update on their official account on X, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) stated that it embarked on this expansive Phase-2 project following the successful completion of Phases I and I Extension. The new phase involves extensive infrastructure development, including three additional metro rail corridors. The project will utilize 23 TBMs for various tunneling works across the new corridors.

Details On Work Currently Underway

In Corridor-3, the first 9 kilometres of the underground section, from Madhavaram Milk Colony to Kellys, is being executed by Tata Projects Limited. Seven TBMs have been deployed for this stretch. The TBM Anaimalai (S98) started its tunneling drive from Ayanavaram Station to Otteri Station on October 23, 2023. It successfully bored through a 925-meter tunnel and reached the Otteri shaft, achieving a critical breakthrough.

The event celebrating Anaimalai's achievement was attended by M.A. Siddique, Managing Director of CMRL, along with senior officials from the Government of Tamil Nadu, CMRL, General Consultants, and Tata Projects. This milestone displays the ongoing progress of the Phase-2 project, which aims to expand Chennai's metro rail network and enhance urban connectivity.

