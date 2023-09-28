 Chennai Man Dies After Being Struck By Speeding Car Near Pavement; Horrific CCTV Visuals Surface
Chennai Man Dies After Being Struck By Speeding Car Near Pavement; Horrific CCTV Visuals Surface

The incident was recorded by a nearby CCTV camera, clearly depicting the victim, identified as Palani, walking along the roadside, just moments before he was struck by an oncoming car.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
article-image

A tragic incident unfolded on a bustling Chennai street on Wednesday as a speeding car struck and fatally injured an individual. This unfortunate event occurred in close proximity to Kilpauk, a semi-residential area within the city.

Palani succumbed to his injuries immediately.

Watch the horrific video here:

The vehicle, under the control of Jayakumar, finally came to a stop after colliding with three other stationary vehicles.

A case was filed against the car's driver, leading to his subsequent arrest.

The police are further probing the case.

article-image

