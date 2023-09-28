Chennai Man Dies After Being Struck By Speeding Car Near Pavement; Horrific CCTV Visuals Surface

A tragic incident unfolded on a bustling Chennai street on Wednesday as a speeding car struck and fatally injured an individual. This unfortunate event occurred in close proximity to Kilpauk, a semi-residential area within the city.

The incident was recorded by a nearby CCTV camera, clearly depicting the victim, identified as Palani, walking along the roadside, just moments before he was struck by an oncoming car.

Palani succumbed to his injuries immediately.

Watch the horrific video here:

The vehicle, under the control of Jayakumar, finally came to a stop after colliding with three other stationary vehicles.

A case was filed against the car's driver, leading to his subsequent arrest.

The police are further probing the case.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)